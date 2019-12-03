The once-dominant Abington Heights wrestling program ended a 10-year league championship drought last season when it shared the Lackawanna League Division 1 title with Delaware Valley.

With a little more than half the starting lineup intact, the Comets look to continue that success this season.

Abington Heights opened with a Gary Woodruff Duals title at Wyalusing Valley last season as part of a seven-match winning streak to begin the season. The Comets later put together eight straight wins on the way to finishing 21-3, including 5-1 in the league.

Sophomore 120-pounder Cole Kroptavich won 28 matches and reached the District 2 Class 3A final as a freshman.

Kroptavich is part of lower-weight strength that includes junior 106-pounder Brandon Grogan, who was second in the league tournament and third in the district. Halfway through his career, he already has 66 wins.

James Brown, a 152-pounder, was third in the league and fourth in the district. He enters his junior season with 58 career wins.

Sal Schiavone, a 145-pound sophomore, won 25 times as a freshman.

Seniors Keane Kiat and Ty Wilmot give the Comets two-year lettermen at 126 and 132. Junior Gavin Drake, at 220, is another.

Sophomore Hutch Lynott is at 138 after lettering last year.

Grogan, Kroptavich, Wilmot, Schiavone and Brown were all selected to the Pennsylvania all-academic team last season.

Grant McGinley, a junior 132-pounder, made several starts last season. Sophomore 170-pounder Zach Rice won a junior varsity district title.

Senior Tre Kerrigan, who is at 220, also has some experience.

Freshman Luke Sirianni, who starts his high school career ranked 14th in the state preseason rankings by flowrestling.com. He is a 106-pounder.

Other newcomers to the team are seniors Marco Martinez (152), Damon Martin (182), Cade Kroptavich (195) and Sam Casimir (220); junior Jacob Gilmore (160); sophomores Andrew Greene (132) Tomas Delosrios (182) and Dean Phillips (195) and freshmen Brady Kereha (106), Aidan Ryan (120) and Sam Stevens (126).

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal