Abington Heights grad George Tinsley leading nation in minutes played

George Tinsley is officially the busiest player in the country in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball.
When Tinsley played all 45 minutes of Binghamton University’s 84-79 overtime victory over visiting Boston University Saturday, it increased his season average to 39.2 minutes per game, moving the freshman forward from Abington Heights from third to first in the national statistical rankings in the category.
Tinsley has helped Binghamton turn around a slow start, improving to 5-5 after losing its first three games.
The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game while ranking third on the team in scoring with 11.9 points.
Tinsley had his fourth double-double of the season in an 82-74 loss to defending Patriot League champion Colgate Dec. 4. Again playing every minute, he finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
In the Boston University game, Tinsley had seven points and five assists.
Evan Maxwell, the Abington Heights basketball program’s representative in professional basketball, had five points and six rebounds Saturday when Spisska Nova Ves lost its most recent game, 84-68, to BC Prievidza in the Slovakia Extraliga.
Spisska Nova Ves defeated BKM Lucenec, 85-84, Dec. 4 and is 4-10 after starting 0-8.
J.C. Show, a Binghamton University graduate from Abington Heights, has put his hopes of starting a professional career on temporary hold because of an Achilles injury.
