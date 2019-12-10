Abington Heights grad George Tinsley leading nation in minutes played

Freshman Carter Smith is fitting right in diving for the West Chester men’s swim team.

Smith, from Clarks Summit and an Abington Heights graduate, finished second in the 3-meter dive and fourth in the 1-meter dive at the Thomas Murphy Invitational on Nov. 1-2 in Baltimore, Md. His 3-meter score was 227.05 and his 1-meter total was 224.45. The only divers ahead of him were from Division I colleges.

Smith finished second to a senior in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives at a diver only competition on Nov. 16 in West Chester. He had a solid performance in a tri-meet against Division I Lehigh and PSAC rival Bloomsburg on Oct. 18, finishing second in both events.

“Carter has easily stepped into the role of a starting diver among three others,” veteran diving coach Ronn Jenkins said. “Once he develops consistency he should have no difficulty qualifying for the NCAAs.”

Jordan Hollander (Abington Heights)

The senior earned a trio of honors with the 5-5 Dickinson football team at the end of the season. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was named Centennial Council first team punter and earned honorable mention for his play at defense back on Nov. 20. He averaged 38.9 per punt with 15 inside the 20 and a long kick of 59 yards. On defense, he had 58 tackles and four interceptions. And, he was named to the CoSIDA District 4 Division III All-Academic team on Nov. 18. His majors are biochemistry and molecular biology.

Lauren Baldwin (Lackawanna Trail)

The junior midfielder started all 19 games for the Wilkes field hockey team, the Colonels finishing 10-9 overall and 3-4-0 in MAC Freedom play after a 1-0 season-ending league loss to Misericordia on Oct. 30 in Edwardsville. Baldwin was second on the team in scoring with 20 points on eight goals and four assists. She had four game winners and she also picked up a pair of defensive saves. Baldwin started 18 games and had six goals and an assist for 13 points with a game winner as a sophomore.

Ashley Clarke (Lackawanna Trail)

The junior finished second to help the Marywood women’s cross country team capture the Atlantic East Conference title on Nov. 2 in Chapman Lake. She posted a time of 26:02.7 for 6,000 meters. Clarke improved that time when she finished 90th in the Division III Mideast Regionals on Nov. 16 in Bethlehem, covering the 6k course in 23.39.2. She prepped for both races by posting a personal best time of 23:20.0 at Rowan’s Inter-regional Border Battle on Oct. 19 in Glassboro, N.J.

Carly Danoski (Abington Heights)

The senior wrapped up her career with the Moravian women’s cross country team by finishing 44th out of 349 runners at the Division III Mideast Regionals on Nov. 16 in Bethlehem. Danoski covered the 6,000 meter course with a time of 22:54.7. She finished 66th in the race last season. The Greyhounds, who finished 11th out of 49 teams, also got a solid effort from sophomore Emma Marion (Abington Heights) who finished 71st with a time of 23:18.4.

Colin Klingman (Abington Heights)

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior was a key defensive player for the Ursinus men’s soccer team, the Bears finishing 5-10-2 on the season. Klingman had three goals, two coming in a 4-0 victory over Albright on Aug. 31 and the other in a 2-0 triumph over Neumann on Sept. 11. He helped a defense that gave up 26 goals (1.49 goals against average) with two shutouts. Klingman started all 60 games he played during his four seasons and ended up with four goals and two assists for 10 points.

Allie Christman (Abington Heights)

The senior forward wrapped up her career with the Ithaca (N.Y.) women’s soccer team. She played in all 17 games and started 16 and picked up a goal and four assists. Her goal came in a 2-1 Liberty League loss to St. Lawrence on Oct. 5 and she had two assists in a 4-0 non-league victory over St. John Fisher in a non-league test on Sept. 24. The Bombers finished 9-7-1 overall and 4-5-0 in league play and saw their season end with a 1-0 league loss to Rensselaer Poly on Nov. 2.

Karley Cresswell (Lackawanna Trail)

The 5-foot-5 sophomore was a key performer on defense for the Keystone field hockey team. She played in 20 games with 19 starts and had two defensive saves. Cresswell and her teammates gave up 34 goals (1.66 goals against average) with eight shutouts. She took just one shot on goal which missed its mark. The Giants finished 12-8 after winning the Colonial States Athletic Conference regular season title but saw the season come to an end in a 1-0 loss to Wilson in the league title game.

By Bill Arsenault For Abington Journal