The Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team will try to work its way back into Lackawanna League Division 4 title contention after coming up one game short of a playoff for the division title a year ago.

The Lions went 8-4, just behind the 9-3 efforts of eventual champion Susquehanna and Mountain View.

A similar tight race is anticipating this season with Lackawanna Trail and Mountain View again figuring to be in the mix.

“We will focus daily on working hard and improving as a team,” Lions coach Christian Sunseri said. “Our goal is to play our best basketball during the Division 4 league games in January and February.”

Lackawanna Trail, a Class 2A team which was 11-12 overall last season, returns three starters, all seniors.

Richard Helbing, a 6-foot-4 forward, received honorable mention from division coaches when they named their all-star team and was a first-team divisional all-star pick by NEPABasketball.com.

Josh Rzucidlo, a 5-7 point guard, started part of his sophomore season and all of last season.

Nico Berrios, a 6-2 guard, also returns.

Sophomores Brycen Decker and Owen Lisk are expected to fill out the remaining spots in the lineup.

Senior guard Miguel Ella, junior center Bill Edwards and junior guards Will Filan, J.J. Sharpe and Ty Vokes all have some experience and are also competing for possible starting assignments or time in the substitution rotation.

The remainder of the varsity/JV team includes juniors Nathan Dill, Johann Ella and Kyle Petrilak, sophomore Keith Dixon and freshman Jeffy Gallagher, Braden Savage and Joe Shaw.

J.P. Gilroy, who started more than half of last season as a sophomore, will miss the entire season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal