Keystone College junior forward Jeremy Jordan was named Monday as the Colonial States Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Jordan had 54 points while going 10-for-13 (76.9 percent) on 3-pointers and 19-for-27 (70.3) overall in a pair of wins by the Giants (4-5). He was 7-for-9 on 3-pointers with 29 points in Saturday’s 75-67 win over Bryn Athyn College.

Jordan and Tone Cockrell scored 25 points each Thursday when Keystone went to Clarks Summit University and beat its local rival, 82-75.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone had its highest-scoring game in more than six years Saturday when Mac Oribello hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points in a 99-69 victory over Bryn Athyn.

Khaliah Gordon added 19 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, six steals and two blocked shots as the Giants improved to 3-0 in the CSAC and 5-1 overall.

Bella Lamonea scored 23 points and Keystone came back from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Clarks Summit, 83-70, Thursday.

Elizabeth Singleton had 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Defenders in the loss.

Staff Reports