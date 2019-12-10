Big week ahead for Lackawanna League wrestling

By Tom Robinson - For Abington Journal
While basketball teams are easing into the season with weeks of non-league play, Lackawanna League wrestlers move right into the heart of their schedule.

The Lackawanna League opens its divisional dual meet schedules Wednesday, then conducts its league tournament Saturday at Wallenpaupack, beginning at 9 a.m.

Abington Heights is at Honesdale in a Division 1 opener and Lackawanna Trail is home against Elk Lake in Division 2 Wednesday.

The Comets finished tied for first with Delaware Valley in the division last season, going 5-1. Honesdale was part of a third-place tie at 4-2.

Lackawanna Trail was 3-3 in the division last season while Elk Lake struggled to a 1-5 record.

Abington Heights finished third and Lackawanna Trail was 12th out of 14 teams at last year’s league tournament.

Lackawanna Trail’s Michael Bluhm is a returning champion.

In boys basketball, Abington Heights starts a stretch of four straight home games when it plays Williamsport Wednesday and Pottsville Friday.

Lackawanna Trail hosts the Cal King Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Lions play Lake-Lehman Friday after Western Wayne and Lakeland meet in the opening game.

