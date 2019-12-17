CLARKS SUMMIT – The well-rounded play of Clair Marion helped the Abington Heights girls basketball team win three times during the week, running the team’s winning streak to four games since losing a tournament game in the opener.

Marion led the team in scoring in all three wins while also making other contributions.

Abington Heights began the week with a 69-42 victory at Montrose Dec. 9, then won its first two home games of the season, beating North Schuylkill, 62-36, Saturday and Pittston Area, 36-22, Monday.

Abington Heights 62

North Schuylkill 36

Abington Heights lost a one-point game at North Schuylkill early last season, but made sure the rematch in the Lady Comets’ home opener was not close.

Anna Scoblick scored five points while Erin Albright and Allison Dammer scored four each and Clair Marion and Rachel McDonald each provided 3-pointers when Abington Heights took a 19-6 lead after one quarter.

“We were very sharp early,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “We shared the ball very well. All eight who played in the first half scored.

“Our bench scoring was excellent.”

Lauren Lombardo and Allison Murray came off the bench to score five points each while Marion chipped in with four during the second quarter when the Lady Comets built the advantage to 34-18.

Abington Heights dominated on the boards with 11 rebounds from Albright, eight from Marion and seven from Scoblick.

Marion, who scored 12 points in the second half, finished with 18 points and six steals. Dammer added 11 points. Albright also had six points, four assists and three steals.

“Defensively, I was real happy, except for a couple times they took it to the basket,” Klingman said. “They have some very quick guards and we helped real well.”

Abington Heights 36

Pittston Area 22

Clair Marion scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds Monday night when Abington Heights handed visiting Pittston Area its first loss in four games this season.

After missing her first three free throw attempts, Marion made her last nine, including eight in the second half. She hit six in the fourth quarter when the Lady Comets held the Lady Patriots to one field goal while breaking open a 25-18 game.

Erin Albright contributed seven points and five rebounds. Rachel McDonald hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers for her six points. Anna Scoblick grabbed six rebounds.

Erin Albright brings the ball up the court for Abington Heights while Clair Marion (No. 12) gets set on the left wing in Saturday’s game against North Schuylkill. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_2883.jpg Erin Albright brings the ball up the court for Abington Heights while Clair Marion (No. 12) gets set on the left wing in Saturday’s game against North Schuylkill. Tom Robinson | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal