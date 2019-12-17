Clarks Summit’s Cory Spangenberg will continue his professional baseball career in Japan after signing a free agent contract with the Seibu Lions earlier this month, according to multiple published reports.

Spangenberg, 28, was removed from the Milwaukee Brewers 40-man roster early in the 2019 season, then, after working his way back and making his Major League Baseball postseason debut, again after the season.

The 2009 Abington Heights graduate returned to the Majors in August after spending most of the 2019 season, his first in the Milwaukee organization, at Triple-A San Antonio. Spangenberg was in the lineup through most of the Brewers surge into playoff position in the final month of the season.

Spangenberg batted .232 in 32 games with the Brewers. He had two doubles, two triples, two homers, three stolen bases, 11 runs scored and 10 RBI while playing second base, shortstop, third base and left field.

In a career that also included 387 games with the San Diego Padres over the previous five seasons, Spangenberg played every position except catcher and first base. He batted .256 with 29 home runs and 34 stolen bases while also making two pitching appearances.

Spangenberg was drafted by the Padres in the first round, with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. He has a career .301 average in 534 Minor League games, including .348 in 17 games, .341 in 21 games and .309 in 113 games over the past three seasons.

Seibu plays in the Nippon Professional League.

Staff Reports