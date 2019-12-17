The Clarks Summit University Lady Defenders basketball team hits the holiday break with a winning record for the first time since the 2011-12 season and Elizabeth Singleton’s performance in Saturday’s win over Cazenovia College is one of the big reasons why.

Singleton had her first career triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to improve Clarks Summit to 5-4 on the season. She also had four steals.

Randie Traxler added 15 points and six steals while Michaela McLeod gave the team another strong all-around effort with six points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

The Colonial States Athletic Conference recognized those efforts Monday, naming Singleton Player of the Week and McLeod Defensive Player of the Week.

In a 74-69 victory over Penn State-Harrisburg Dec. 10, Singleton had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists while McLeod had 10 rebounds and five steals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone College fell at Western Connecticut State, 101-79, Saturday despite 18 points each from Jeremy Jordan and Tone Cockrell.

FIELD HOCKEY

Keystone senior midfielder Savanna Robinson was named third-team Division III All-American by Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Robinson earlier earned CSAC Player of the Year and first-team All-South Atlantic Region honors. She led the CSAC in goals (27) and points (61), setting Keystone records in both categories. She also holds school career records for 53 goals and 134 points while tying the mark of 28 assists.

Robinson closed out her career by representing Keystone in the NFHCA Division III Senior Game Nov. 23 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County, site of the national Final Four.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Clarks-Summit-University-1.jpg

By Tom Robinson Abington Journal