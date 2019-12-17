The Lackawanna Trail girls basketball program has been playing a varsity-only schedule this season while proceeding with a nine-player roster.

The Lady Lions played their first three games this week, struggling in contests against teams that are all expected to be title contenders this season. They lost at Old Forge, 57-12, Dec. 10 and at Riverside, 63-15, Thursday before dropping their home opener to Dallas, 60-4, Monday. Old Forge and Riverside are unbeaten while Dallas has lost only to Old Forge.

Megan Gatto had the team’s only field goal against Dallas.

Senior Monica Stuenzi is the only returning starter from a team that went 1-11 in Lackawanna League Division 4 and 1-22 overall.

Senior Lexi Deutsch, juniors Kassidy Kostick and Abby Wilson and sophomores Gatto and Amaralis Thiel entered the season with varying degrees of varsity experience.

The Lady Lions also have three freshmen.

