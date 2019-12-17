The Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team reached the final of its own Cal King Memorial Tournament before settling for second place.

Richard Helbing and Josh Rzucidlo represented the host Lions on the all-tournament team for the event, which was held Friday and Saturday.

Lakeland 34

Lackawanna Trail 31

Lakeland held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Lackawanna Trail in Saturday’s Cal King championship game.

The Chiefs took a 24-15 lead into the final eight minutes.

All-tournament selection Caleb Vigil had 15 points while tournament Most Valuable Player Nicholas Bertholf added 12 for Lakeland.

Josh Rzucidlo led the Lions with nine points. Nico Berrios added eight and Owen Lisk had seven.

Lackawanna Trail 55

Lake-Lehman 38

Richard Helbing scored 22 points Friday night to lead the way for Lackawanna Trail in the opening round of the Cal King Tournament.

Helbing had seven points to help the Lions to a 20-12 lead after one quarter. He had 11 in the third quarter when they extended the lead from 33-20 to 50-28.

Josh Rzucidlo added 13 points and Nico Berrios had nine.

Lackawanna Trail 45

Towanda 30

Lackawanna Trail improved its season record to 3-2 with Monday night’s road win.

Richard Helbing scored 20 points to lead the Lions. He had 10 in the second quarter when Lackawanna Trail outscored Towanda, 16-7, to erase a one-point deficit.

Nico Berrios added 13 points. He hit a 3-pointer and went 3-for-4 from the line during the fourth quarter when the Lions expanded their 10-point lead.

Josh Rzucidlo chipped in with 10 points.

Lackawanna Trail 53

Wyoming Area 47

Josh Rzucidlo had 13 points in the first half and Richard Helbing had 13 in the second half to lead the Lions to the win Dec. 11.

Rzucidlo finished with 18 points and Helbing had 15.

WRESTLING

Abington Heights 48

Honesdale 29

Tre Kerrigan (285), Sal Schiavone (145) and Gavin Drake (220) had first-period pins Dec. 11 to highlight the Abington Heights victory in the Lackawanna League Division 1 opener.

Ty Wilmot (132), James Brown (152) and Jacob Gilmore (160) also had pins. Luke Sirianni won by technical fall at 106. Zach Rice added a major decision at 170 and Brandon Grogan added a three-point decision at 113.

Lackawanna Trail 76

Elk Lake 0

Lackawanna Trail shut out visiting Elk Lake Dec. 11 in the Lackawanna League Division 2 season opener, winning five bouts and taking advantage of nine forfeits.

Kody Cresswell, at 160, and Tyler Rozanski, at 170, had pins.

Dalton Klinges had a major decision at 145. Michael Bluhm, at 138, and Jonah Houser, at 182, also won decisions.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Kinney Open

Abby Brock from Abington Heights finished fourth out of 40 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday’s Kinney Open at Bucknell University, site of the state championships.

Brock finished the event in 26.53. She added a seventh-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

BOYS SWIMMING

Kinney Open

Jarred Ocwieja from Abington Heights placed eighth out of 39 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle.

Ocwieja was 11th in his other event.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal