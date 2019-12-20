Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently named the greater Abington-area athletes who received Most Valuable Player Awards, Coaches Awards and Gold Awards for the fall season. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards. In girls cross-country, freshman Marai Castellanos, of Waverly, received the Coaches Award. In golf, junior Andrew Maddock, of Clarks Summit, received the Coaches Award. From left, are Maddock and Castellanos.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_SemMVP.jpg Submitted photo