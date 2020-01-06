CLARKS SUMMIT — Enjoy the first concert in a quarterly series featuring songwriters who call Northeast Pennsylvania home. The Gathering Place will showcase the cultural riches of our region at a musical event highlighting the effort and skill it takes to craft a song or compose a work of art.

Join us in The Gathering Place’s gallery Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. There you’ll enjoy the artwork of Zoja Forsberg and the songcraft of Gary Carl, B.W. Deery, Tina Graye, Zach Sprowls and Timothy Zieger. This first concert will be followed by one each season on April 24, July 10 and Oct. 9. A $5 donation is requested to support the work of The Gathering Place. Fresh coffee and homemade baked goods will be available for $1.

Zieger is a local songwriter who leads the monthly meetings of the Songwriters Roundtable at The Gathering Place. George Graham of WVIA Public Radio describes Tim’s talents as, “A singer-songwriter of uncommon depth” with “a warm tenor voice and a gift for melody, the epitome of the articulate folkie.”

Graye wrote her first song at age 7. She has appeared on Home Grown Music, the Kutztown Music Festival, Wilkes Barre ArtBloc and local Open Mics.

Carl is a singer-songwriter from NEPA who has played Acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica, trumpet, alto and tenor sax, sings lead and harmony vocals and has played in many venues with several bands.

Sprowls performs at both piano solo shows and band performances. His improvisation blends with an mixture of originals and cover music for a live, intimate atmosphere. His keyboard skills have been enjoyed by audiences in venues throughout our area.

Deery’s music skills draw a lively following and help light up any venue with his creative style and sounds.

For more info or for full bios on each artist, visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.