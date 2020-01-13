Clarks Summit University’s basketball teams posted a surprising and impressive sweep of their Saturday home doubleheader.

The Lady Defenders got it started with a 17-point streak in the first quarter to launch Colonial States Athletic Conference wins over St. Elizabeth College teams that were unbeaten in the conference when the day started.

Alison Aten and Elizabeth Singleton, two of Clarks Summit’s five double-figures scorers, combined for 29 points and 22 rebounds in the 74-58 win.

Aten had a team-high 16 points. Singleton had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds along with eight assists.

Clarks Summit took a 21-6 lead after one quarter and built it to 37-10 midway through the second quarter before St. Elizabeth started fighting back with the last 14 points of the half.

The Lady Defenders improved to 5-2 in the CSAC and 9-4 overall. St. Elizabeth dropped to 4-1 and 9-4.

Based on the records, the men pulled off the bigger upset.

Marcus Dixon had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead Clarks Summit to a 74-70 victory.

Five players finished with either eight or nine points for the Defenders (2-4, 3-13). St. Elizabeth dropped to 3-1 and 7-5.