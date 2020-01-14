George Tinsley finished in double figures in rebounding in one game and points in the other as the Binghamton University men’s basketball team split two America East Conference games during the week.

The freshman forward from Abington Heights had eight points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots during a 79-75 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County Jan. 8. Tinsley had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals before fouling out in Saturday’s 85-66 loss at UMass-Lowell.

Binghamton is 1-2 in the America East and 7-9 overall.

Tinsley is averaging 10.9 points per game while leading the team with 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots.

On the professional level, Evan Maxwell had 14 points and nine rebounds in his only game during the week, but Spisska Nova Ves lost its sixth straight Slovakia Extraliga game, 81-75, to BK Svit.

Maxwell, an Abington Heights graduate, is a rookie center/forward for Spisska Nova Ves.

Staff Reports