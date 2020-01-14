HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Kyle Nealon (No. 23) attemps a shot during a game against West Scranton. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins passes behind his back against West Scranton’s Cayden Merrifield. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Mike Malone looks to pass against West Scranton. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Phil Johnson takes a shot against West Scranton. - -

Combining patient offense with stingy defense, the Abington Heights boys basketball team put together its first three-game winning streak of the season by adding two wins over top competition last week.

The Comets ruined the last unbeaten overall boys record in District 2 Thursday when they edged visiting Wallenpaupack, 33-32, in a Lackawanna League crossover game between defending division champions.

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 35-27, the next night in a Lackawanna Division 1 game to improve to 2-1 in the league and 7-5 overall.

Those victories gave the Comets three straight wins in which they held opponents to 32 or less to win despite never scoring more than 38 themselves.

Mike Malone’s reverse layup off a Corey Perkins feed with less than three seconds remaining lifted Abington Heights over previously unbeaten Wallenpaupack, which continues to lead Division 2.

Abington Heights shut down Wallenpaupack’s offense, holding the Buckhorns to four points in the first quarter, then holding them without a field goal while yielding just two points in the final 3:45.

After the Comets scored nine of the game’s final 11 points, the win was secured when Elijah Rosenthal’s potential game-winning shot at the final buzzer bounced off the rim.

Perkins and Rosenthal led each team with 13 points.

Malone finished with seven points.

The Comets had a 6-4 lead after one quarter and were in front 11-7 until the Buckhorns closed the half with seven straight for a 14-11 lead.

Wallenpaupack built a six-point lead before the big finish by Abington Heights.

The Comets continued their success into the game against West Scranton, which came into the night with nine wins in its previous 10 games.

Perkins led the way with 11 points and six assists. Harry Johnson added 10 points in the win.

Abington Heights' Kyle Nealon (No. 23) attemps a shot during a game against West Scranton. Abington Heights' Corey Perkins passes behind his back against West Scranton's Cayden Merrifield. Abington Heights' Mike Malone looks to pass against West Scranton. Abington Heights' Phil Johnson takes a shot against West Scranton.

Staff Reports

