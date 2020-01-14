Abington Heights-Scranton Prep games would probably carry a certain intensity without high stakes.

That theory is seldom tested in basketball season, however, as meetings between the two schools tend to have title implications.

Defending district champions meet on consecutive nights with early control of the Lackawanna League Division 1 basketball races on the line when the schools get together this week.

In both cases the defending division champion will face its top threat.

Both Abington Heights teams are defending District 2 Class 5A champions. Scranton Prep won both Class 4A championships.

The Abington Heights boys and Scranton Prep girls went undefeated in Lackawanna League play last season while winning division titles.

The girls meet at Abington Heights Wednesday night at 7:15. The boys are scheduled for Scranton Prep’s Xavier Center Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

This week is the only one on the Lackawanna League schedule where teams play three times.

After Monday wins, Abington Heights and Scranton Prep are each 4-0 in the girls league to share the division lead. The Lady Comets have won six straight to reach 11-2 overall. The Classics are one of two unbeaten teams in any class in the district at 12-0. Both are leading the races for top seeds in the district tournament by wide margins.

Two-time, all-state selection Rachael Rose leads Scranton Prep.

Going into Tuesday’s boys games, Scranton Prep (3-0 in the division, 9-2 overall) was alone in first place. Abington Heights (2-1, 7-5) was tied for second with Valley View.

In wrestling, Lackawanna Trail (3-0) is the only unbeaten team in Lackawanna League Division 2 heading into two important matches. The Lions are at Montrose (2-1) Wednesday before hosting defending champion Blue Ridge (3-1) Friday.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal