The Lions wrestling team went 5-0 Saturday while hosting the Lackawanna Trail Duals.

Montrose matched Lackawanna Trail with a 5-0 record, but the Lions had the stronger performance, scoring more points and winning by a greater total margin.

Allentown Dieruff and Mahanoy Area each finished 3-2. North Pocono was 2-3. Mountain View and Sullivan County finished 1-4. Valley View was winless in its five matches.

Lackawanna Trail improved to 10-2 overall by beating Mahanoy Area (46-30), North Pocono (58-21), Valley View (78-6), Sullivan County (48-26) and Allentown Dieruff (68-12).

The Lions were never behind all day. In what turned on to be their closest match, they opened a 36-0 lead before Mahanoy Area scored.

Half of the Lackawanna Trail lineup went undefeated in five bouts on the day.

Dalton Klinges, Michael Bluhm, Robbie Schneider, Tyler Rozanski, Deegan Ross, Ethan Lee and Max Bluhm all went 5-0.

The Lions won every bout wrestled in the five lightest weight classes from 106 through 138.

Klinges, Michael Bluhm, Schneider and Rozanski each won four times on the mat and added a forfeit.

Klinges had four pins, including three in the first period, at 138 pounds. Michael Bluhm had four pins, two of them in the first period, at 112. Schneider pinned three opponents in the first period, along with posting a technical fall at 126. Rozanski won four decisions, including two majors, at 160.

Deegan Ross, at 113, won three first-period pins and received two forfeits.

Ethan Lee won a pin, a decision and three forfeits at 120.

Max Bluhm had a 53-second pin and received four forfeits at 106.

While the other six unbeaten wrestlers for the day used the performance to get to the 20-win mark on the season, Klingest boosted his season win total to 19.

