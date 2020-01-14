Lackawanna Trail is alone in the Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball lead after holding off host Forest City, 44-34, Saturday.

Richard Helbing led the Lions in points and rebounds in the win.

Helbing scored 16 points while Nico Berrios added 11.

Brycen Decker’s four points came when he hit both ends of one-and-ones twice in the last two minutes after the Foresters had closed within eight points.

Lackawanna Trail 52, Mountain View 39

Richard Helbing scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half Jan. 7 to lead Lackawanna Trail to the home win.

The Lions outscored the Eagles in every quarter to gradually pull away.

Helbing hit three 3-pointers and Josh Rzucidlo, who added 15 points, made two.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 59

Western Wayne 38

Erin Albright scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists as Abington Heights held on to its share of the Lackawanna Division 1 lead by winning Monday’s crossover game at home.

Clair Marion added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Anna Scoblick and Rachel McDonald also scored 10 points.

Montrose 56

Lackawanna Trail 20

Lackawanna Trail lost its Lackawanna Division 4 game at Montrose Monday night.

Abington Heights 51

West Scranton 47

Abington Heights rallied to win Thursday’s Division 1 game at Lackawanna College.

Rachel McDonald made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points in the win.

McDonald had five 3-pointers in the first half, but the Lady Comets still trailed, 29-24.

Clair Marion added three 3-pointers and 15 points. She led the third-quarter comeback with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Erin Albright grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Anna Scoblick had eight.

Lackawanna Trail 55

Forest City 21

Amaralis Thiel scored 14 points to lead the way Thursday night when Lackawanna Trail won its first game after an 0-9 start, posting a Lackawanna Division 4 home victory.

Megan Gatto added 12 points and Monica Stuenzi had 10.

BOYS SWIMMING

Delaware Valley 137

Abington Heights 49

Defending champion Delaware Valley defeated host Abington Heights in Friday’s first-place battle.

Jarred Ocweija’s 50-yard freestyle victory was the only event win for the Comets.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Delaware Valley 139

Abington Heights 47

Abby Brock took the 200-yard individual medley for the only win by Abington Heights Friday against visiting Delaware Valley.

WRESTLING

Abington Heights 55

Western Wayne 21

The Comets improved to 10-3 overall with Saturday’s non-league win at home.

Luke Sirianni, Brandon Grogan and Cole Kroptavich had consecutive pins from 106 to 120 to erase an early deficit and put Abington Heights in control.

Hutch Lynott had a pin while Ty Wilmot and Zach Rice had technical falls during a streak of five straight bouts won from 132 to 160 to clinch the victory.

Cade Kroptavich added a pin at 182.

James Brown pulled out a close decision at 152.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Basketball-1.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal