Lackawanna Trail won two games last week in Division 4 while Scranton Prep, in Division 1, and Holy Cross, in Division 3, were suffering their first losses, leaving the Lions as the only Lackawanna League boys basketball team with a perfect record this season.

The Lions remained on top of the division by winning at home Jan. 14, 61-48, over Montrose, then going to Blue Ridge Thursday and emerging with a 47-41 victory.

Lackawanna Trail is 5-0 in the division and 9-4 overall to rank second out of nine teams pursuing eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.

Lackawanna Trail 47

Blue Ridge 41

Richard Helbing scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Lions to the road Lackawanna Division 4 victory.

Blue Ridge held Helbing scoreless in the first quarter while taking a 15-5 lead.

The Raiders remained in front 22-17 at halftime and 32-31 after three quarters.

Nico Berrios added 14 points for the Lions.

Lackawanna Trail 61

Montrose 48

Richard Helbing scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to help Lackawanna Trail break open a one-point Lackawanna Division 4 game.

Nico Berrios added 17 points in the win.

Abington Heights 42

Western Wayne 39

Abington Heights made seven second-half 3-pointers to pull out the Jan. 14 Lackawanna Division 1-2 crossover victory.

The Comets trailed 23-11 at halftime.

Kyle Nealon had 13 points in the win. Harry Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds. Corey Perkins had nine points and five assists.

Abington Heights outscored Western Wayne 20-11 in the third quarter and 11-5 in the fourth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 59

Valley View 45

Clair Marion scored 14 points and made eight steals Monday night to lead Abington Heights over visiting Valley View in the Lackawanna Division 1 game.

Abington Heights built a commanding 55-28 lead through three quarters.

The Lady Comets, who lead the District 2 Class 5A seeding race with a 13-3 overall record, improved to 6-1 in the division.

Rachel McDonald hit three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points.

Erin Albright had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Anna Scoblick had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Maria Tully had six points, five assists and three steals.

Mid Valley 42

Lackawanna Trail 34

Lackawanna Trail lost the Monday crossover game at Mid Valley.

The game is not part of the league schedule.

The Lady Lions are 2-12 and ranked sixth in the seven-team seeding race for positioning in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Abington Heights 65

Honesdale 41

Clair Marion scored 17 points and Erin Albright had a double-double as Abington Heights rolled to the road victory in Friday’s Lackawanna Division 1-2 crossover game.

Albright, Anna Scoblick and Allison Dammer continued the team’s strong recent post play, controlling the inside.

Albright had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Scoblick had 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Dammer contributed nine points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Marion also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Susquehanna 53

Lackawanna Trail 29

Mackenzie Steele led Susquehanna to its 28th straight Lackawanna Division 4 victory Friday at Lackawanna Trail.

Monica Stuenzi led the Lady Lions with 10 points.

Lackawanna Trail reached the midway point in the division schedule at 2-4 for fifth place out of seven teams.

Lackawanna Trail 58

Blue Ridge 34

Megan Gatto scored 23 points and Amaralis Thiel added 16 for Lackawanna Trail in the Jan. 15 home victory.

The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Raiders in every quarter.

WRESTLING

Abington Heights 70

Scranton 12

Abington Heights kept alive its Lackawanna League Division 1 title hopes by defeating visiting Scranton Friday.

Gavin Drake won in nine seconds at 195 and four other teammates won by first-period pin.

Sam Casimir (285) and Cole Kroptavich (120) won in under a minute while Thomas Delosrios (170) and Brandon Grogan (106) also finished off opponents in the first period.

Ty Wilmot (132) and Hutch Lynott (138) had the other Abington Heights pins.

Luke Sirianni won a major decision at 113.

Lackawanna Trail 64

Blue Ridge 11

Lackawanna Trail clinched at least a tie for first place in Lackawanna League Division 2 with the home-mat win over the defending champions.

Max Bluhm (106), Deegan Ross (113) and Kyle Austin (285) all won by pins in 50 seconds or less.

Dalton Klinges, at 138, and Mark Dunckle, at 195, added pins.

Kody Cresswell had a major decision at 152.

The Lions improved to 5-0 in the league and 13-2 overall.

Lackawanna Trail 74

Montrose 0

The Lions shut out host Montrose Jan. 15 with the help of first-period pins by Mason Zajac (170), Mark Dunckle (195), Kyle Austin (285) and Deegan Ross (113).

Ethan Lee, Dalton Klinges, Seth Ross, Kody Cresswell and Tyler Rozanski also won by pin.

Robbie Schneider and Jonah Houser won major decisions. Tynell Bracero and Max Bluhm also won decisions.

West Scranton 46

Abington Heights 25

West Scranton handed visiting Abington Heights its first Lackawanna Division 1 loss Jan. 15.

Hutch Lynott (138), James Brown (152) and Brandon Grogan (106) had pins for the Comets.

Sal Schaivone won a major decision at 145 and Cade Kroptavich won a decision at 182.

BOYS SWIMMING

Abington Heights 118

Valley View 46

Jarred Ocweija won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke while contributing to two relay wins Thursday while leading Abington Heights to the Lackawanna League victory.

The Comets improved to 4-1 in the league with the win.

Steven Dung won the 100 freestyle and Kevin Guditis the 500 freestyle while also joining Ocweija for the two relay wins.

Charlie Puksta won the 200 individual medley and was on one winning relay.

Adam Vale won the 200 freestyle and James Brust took the diving.

William Tung contributed to a relay win.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Valley View 98

Abington Heights 75

Valley View posted the Lackawanna League win Thursday despite wins by Abby Brock from Abington Heights in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.

Eleanor Saunders won the 100 freestyle and Abigail Kirtley won the diving.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal