Lackawanna Trail will try to pin down the Lackawanna League Division 2 wrestling title at home Wednesday when the first-place Lions face second-place Western Wayne in the division finale.

The Lions are 5-0 in the division and 13-2 overall. Western Wayne is 4-1 and 6-11.

Abington Heights is in the opposite position in Division 1. The Comets (3-1, 11-4 into Tuesday’s home match) entered the week as one of two one-loss teams. They host unbeaten Delaware Valley (5-0, 11-2) Wednesday with the Warriors looking to clinch the outright title while they try to force a three-way tie.

In girls basketball, Abington Heights is at North Pocono Thursday night in a game that has significance on two fronts.

Both teams are 6-1 in the league with Abington Heights in second in Division 1 while North Pocono leads Division 2.

The teams also join forces in the annual Pink Game, with all proceeds going to the Foundation for Cancer Care.

The Abington Heights boys basketball team participates in Suits and Sneakers Week, part of the Coaches vs. Cancer of NEPA efforts that involve most teams in District 2. Their Coaches vs. Cancer game is Friday at home against North Pocono.

The Lackawanna Trail boys, who held their Coaches vs. Cancer game Tuesday night, have an important week for their Lackawanna League Division 4 lead.

Lackawanna Trail plays at defending champion Susquehanna Wednesday and at Mountain View, which began this week in second place, Tuesday, Jan. 28.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Wrestling-1.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal