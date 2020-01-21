Evan Maxwell scored 15 points Sunday when Spisska Nova Ves broke a seven-game Slovakia Extraliga losing streak with a 76-72 victory over BKM Lucenec.

The win kept Spisska Nova Ves out of last place in the nine-team league, improving its record to 5-16.

Maxwell, an Abington Heights graduate playing his rookie season as a professional, had 16 points and seven rebounds in the other game during the week, a 79-62 loss to Levice.

George Tinsley, the Abington Heights alum playing National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I basketball, saw his Binghamton University team lose twice.

The Bearcats have dropped three straight to fall to 1-4 in the America East Conference and 7-11 overall.

Binghamton lost 72-53 to the University of Vermont Jan. 15 and 86-63 to the University of Maine Sunday.

Tinsley had seven points and four rebounds against Vermont, then seven points and six rebounds against Maine. The freshman forward averages 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds on the season.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Basketball-2.jpg

Staff Reports