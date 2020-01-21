CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Heights girls basketball program held a Pink Game Free Throw fundraiser in advance of its annual Pink Game Thursday night at North Pocono to benefit for the Foundation for Cancer Care. The event raised more than $2,600 with proceeds going directly to the Foundation for Cancer Care. Every participant had sponsors for the event and attempted 50 free throws.

Winners are, from left, Maggie Coleman, junior high, 30-for-50; Rachel McDonald, high school, 46-for-50; and Kate Scoblick, ninth grade, 40-for-50. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_6467.jpg Winners are, from left, Maggie Coleman, junior high, 30-for-50; Rachel McDonald, high school, 46-for-50; and Kate Scoblick, ninth grade, 40-for-50. Submitted photo Participants in the Pink Game Free Throw fundraiser sponsored by the Abington Heights girls basketball team. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_6468.jpg Participants in the Pink Game Free Throw fundraiser sponsored by the Abington Heights girls basketball team. Submitted photo