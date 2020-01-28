SCRANTON — The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National will recognize an outstanding Italian-American male and female student-athlete at the Chapter’s inaugural Brian Piccolo Awards Dinner to be held at Arcaro & Genell’s Restaurant in Old Forge on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

Applicants will be graduating seniors from one of the 14 high schools in Lackawanna County.

Award nominations and information will be sent to all guidance offices as well as available online at www.unicoscranton.org

Successful candidates should exemplify the same qualities and characteristics demonstrated during Piccolo’s life: determination, hard work, integrity, leadership, courage, loyalty, friendship, teamwork, dedication, sense of humor and anti-bias; not simply based on individual athletic achievement.

Piccolo was an outstanding running back for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s. He led the nation in rushing and scoring during his senior season in 1964 for Wake Forest. Named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, he also received more votes for the Heisman trophy than Joe Namath and Gale Sayers. Selected for the Chicago Bears through free agency, Piccolo at first was on special squads. Star tailback Sayers had a knee injury which allowed Piccolo to play in his place. In 1968, Piccolo had his best stats:123 carries for 450 yards; 291 yards from 23 interceptions and two touchdowns. Sayers and Piccolo were the first integrated roommates on the Chicago team.

Piccolo passed away from an aggressive cancer in 1970 at only 26, leaving a widow and three daughters. James Caan starred as Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song,” a movie about his young life.

Email inquiries may be sent to ScrantonUNICOPiccoloAward@gmail.com. Deadline for applicants will be Friday, February 14.

Applications and information for this award may be accessed at www.unicoscranton.org/piccolo-award.