Binghamton University freshman George Tinsley was named American East Conference men’s basketball Rookie of the Week Monday, making Tinsley the first player to receive that award three times this season.

Tinsley shot 11-for-14 (78.6 percent) from the floor during the week while scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as the Bearcats split their two games. He was also named Rookie of the Week twice in three weeks in mid-November and early December.

The Abington Heights graduate had 14 points in an 83-79 road upset of Stony Brook, then 13 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 77-69 loss to New Hampshire.

Tinsley played all 40 minutes against Stony Book. He leads the conference and ranks fifth in the country among National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I players with more than 38 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward is third in the conference with 7.9 rebounds per game and fifth in blocked shots with 1.1. Tinsley is also third in scoring average among America East freshmen with 10.7 points per game.

On the professional level, Abington Heights graduate Evan Maxwell was held to six points and four rebounds when Spisska Nova Ves dropped its only Slovakia Extraliga game of the week, 78-69, to BC Prievidza.

Staff Reports