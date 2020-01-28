Lackawanna Trail earned the right to host the first two rounds of the District 2 Class 2A Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament with its title in Division 2 of the Lackawanna League.

The Lions will meet Lake-Lehman Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while Hanover Area and Western Wayne are wrestling on an adjacent mat.

At approximately 7 p.m., the two winning teams will square off for a berth in Saturday’s final at Pittston Area while the two losing teams will try to extend their tournament in a consolation match.

Abington Heights also qualified for the tournament in Class 3A and will travel to Delaware Valley for its first two rounds.

The Class 3A tournament also includes four teams competing at Hazleton Area and the Class 2A tournament has four teams in action at Tunkhannock Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s action, the team that goes 2-0 in each site will reach the district championship match in its class. The team that goes 0-2 will be eliminated. The two teams at each site that go 1-1 will advance to Saturday where they will try to finish third in the district.

Lackawanna Trail has the best record in the Class 2A field at 14-2 overall.

Lake-Lehman improved to 3-6 when the defending champion Black Knights won a preliminary match Monday night over Scranton Prep, 39-27, at Pittston Area. It was the only match needed to trim the field to eight in each class.

Western Wayne is 6-11 and Hanover Area is 4-12.

Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Tunkhannock is 10-4 overall.

The other teams competing at Tunkhannock are Montrose (13-8), Blue Ridge (8-11) and Wyoming Area (4-11).

Abington Heights (12-5 overall) opens its tournament with Wilkes-Barre Area, the first-year combination of the Coughlin, Meyers and GAR programs. The Wolfpack finished second in WVC Division 1 at 6-1 and is 8-4 overall.

Delaware Valley (12-2) meets Pittston Area (7-9) in the other opener at that site. The two winners meet and the two losers meet at the same site in the second set of matches Tuesday.

Hazleton Area (11-1) hosts the other set of Class 3A matches with Honesdale (9-9), West Scranton (13-5) and Wyoming Valley West (5-7).

All of Saturday’s action takes place at Pittston Area.

The Class 3A consolation semifinals between the 1-1 teams are scheduled 9 a.m., followed by the Class 2A consolation semifinals at 10:30 a.m.

Winners from all of those matches will wrestle in the third-place matches in each class at noon.

The district dual meet championships are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

District 2 has set admission for each day at $7 for adults and $4 for students.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal