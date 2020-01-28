Clarks Summit, Keystone women’s basketball teams take streaks into meeting

January 28, 2020 gpsadmin Local Sports 0
Staff Reports
-

Alison Aten scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack Saturday when Clarks Summit University extended its longest women’s basketball winning streak in more than 20 years to 10 games with a 66-60 Colonial States Athletic Conference victory at Bryn Athyn College.

The second-place Lady Defenders improved to 8-2 in the CSAC and 13-4 overall heading into their Wednesday night game at first-place Keystone College. The Lady Giants, who are 10-0 and 12-5, have won seven straight.

The Clarks Summit-Keystone women’s game at 6 p.m. is followed by a men’s game between the two teams at 8.

Randie Traxler and Selena DiNovo added 11 points each in the latest Clarks Summit win. Michaela McLeod had 10 points and led the team with seven rebounds. Elizabeth Singleton had nine points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and three steals.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Basketball-4.jpg

Staff Reports

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.