Clarks Summit, Keystone women’s basketball teams take streaks into meeting

Michael Bluhm and Dalton Klinges needed less than a minute to post pins Jan. 22 when Lackawanna Trail completed a dominant run through the Lackawanna League Division 2 schedule with a 50-22 romp over visiting Western Wayne.

The Wildcats entered the night with a chance to force a tie for first place, but instead the Lions wrapped up the championship outright.

The 28-point victory was the closest of Lackawanna Trail’s division matches. The Lions outscored five Division 2 teams by a total of 342-33 and also received a forfeit over Scranton Prep.

Michael Bluhm and Dalton Klinges won at 132 and 138.

Max Bluhm and Deegan Ross also won by pin in the first period.

The Lions won the seven lightest weight classes.

Robbie Schneider (126), Tyler Rozanski (160) and Mark Dunckle (195) also won by pin.

Ethan Lee (120) and Seth Ross (145) added major decisions.

The final Division 2 standings were: Lackawanna Trail 6-0, Blue Ridge 4-2, Western Wayne 4-2, Montrose 3-3, Scranton Prep 3-3, Mountain View 1-5, Elk Lake 0-6.

WRESTLING

Coalcracker Tournament

Lackawanna Trail finished sixth and Abington Heights was 10th in the 42-team tournament Friday and Saturday at Lehighton.

Gettysburg won the team title, 231-213, over Carlisle.

Lackawanna Trail had 105½ points while Abington Heights had 93. They were second and third, behind only Hazleton Area, among 11 District 2 teams entered in the tournament.

Dalton Klinges led the way for the Lions, taking second place at 138 pounds.

Klinges made the final by winning five times, including four pins, three of which came in the first period. He lost to Northwestern Lehigh’s Mason Brensinger, 8-6, in the final.

Lackawanna Trail’s other three place-winners all won their final bouts in the last round of consolations.

Robbie Schneider made the semifinals at 126, then wound up capturing third by winning his final two bout. He pinned Hazleton Area’s Beck Hutchison in three minutes of the third-place match.

Deegan Ross took fifth by pinning Hazleton Area’s John Corra in 3:36 at 113 pounds.

Michael Bluhm finished seventh with a pin in 4:40 over Ben Griffith of Northwestern Lehigh at 132 pounds.

Abington Heights had six wrestlers finish between fifth and eighth in their weight classes.

Ty Wilmot pinned Chase Esterline from Williams Valley in 2:15 of the fifth-place bout at 132 pounds.

Luke Sirianni also finished fifth at 106. James Brown was sixth at 152. Brandon Grogan and Cole Kroptavich took seventh at 106 and 113. Hutch Lynott was eighth at 138.

Delaware Valley 51

Abington Heights 18

Delaware Valley won seven straight bouts while stretching its lead from 18-15 to 51-15 and clinching the Lackawanna Division 1 title.

The Comets had a chance to force a three-way tie for first place with a win in its Jan. 22 home match.

Cade Kroptavich, at 182, and Gavin Drake, at 220, had pins for Abington Heights.

James Brown and Sal Schaivone won decisions at 152 and 145 to begin and end the match.

The final Division 1 standings were: Delaware Valley 6-0, West Scranton 5-1, Abington Heights 4-2, Honesdale 3-3, Wallenpaupack 2-4, Scranton 1-5, Valley View 0-6.

Abington Heights 43

Wallenpaupack 27

Abington Heights won the final five bouts to overcome a nine-point deficit and beat visiting Wallenpaupack Jan. 21.

Sam Stevens and Ty Wilmot ended the night with consecutive first-period pins at 126 and 132.

Hutch Lynott and James Brown also had first-period pins at 138 and 152 and Cade Kroptavich then added a pin at 182.

Brandon Grogan won a major decision at 106 and Luke Sirianni added another decision at 113 to start the closing run.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 61

North Pocono 51

Corey Perkins scored 21 points to lead host Abington Heights to Friday’s Lackawanna Division 1-2 crossover win.

The Comets are 10-6 overall and currently positioned third in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 5A tournament.

Lackawanna Trail 64

Elk Lake 54

Nico Berrios hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points when Lackawanna Trail remained perfect in Lackawanna Division 4 with Friday’s victory over visiting Elk Lake.

Berrios had 19 of his 27 points in the second half as the Lions expanded a 28-24 lead.

Josh Rzucidlo added 17 points and Richard Helbing had 13.

The Lions are 7-0 in the division and 11-5 overall after the victory, which clinched a District 2 Class 2A playoff berth. Lackawanna Trail is currently second in the nine-team race for eight berths in the Class 2A district playoffs.

Lackawanna Trail 58

Susquehanna 43

Richard Helbing went 9-for-11 from the line while scoring 25 points as Lackawanna Trail beat the defending Lackawanna Division 4 champions on their home court.

Nico Berrios added 15 points.

Mid Valley 51

Lackawanna Trail 19

Visiting Mid Valley routed host Lackawanna Trail in the Jan. 21 Division 3-4 crossover that is not part of the league standings.

Valley View 60

Abington Heights 33

Host Valley View used the Jan. 21 victory to reduce the Lackawanna Division 1 first-place tie from three teams to two.

The Cougars remained in the tie with Scranton Prep while Abington Heights fell a game behind.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain View 60

Lackawanna Trail 50

Lackawanna Trail dropped to 2-6 in Lackawanna Division 4 and 2-14 overall with Monday’s home loss.

Elk Lake 62

Lackawanna Trail 34

Elk Lake downed visiting Lackawanna Trail in Thursday’s Lackawanna Division 4 game.

Mid Valley 42

Lackawanna Trail 34

Mid Valley won at home Jan. 20 in the Division 3-4 crossover that is not part of the Lackawanna League schedule.

Abington Heights wrestler Luke Sinanni moves on top of Wallenpaupack’s Matt Brown. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_AJ012920AHWRESTLING1.jpg Abington Heights wrestler Luke Sinanni moves on top of Wallenpaupack’s Matt Brown. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights wrestler Gavin Drake battles Wallenpaupack’s Jody Van Dunk. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_AJ012920AHWRESTLING2.jpg Abington Heights wrestler Gavin Drake battles Wallenpaupack’s Jody Van Dunk. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights wrestler Ty Wilmot goes up against Wallenpaupack’s Carmine Jannetti. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_AJ012920AHWRESTLING3.jpg Abington Heights wrestler Ty Wilmot goes up against Wallenpaupack’s Carmine Jannetti. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

Abington Heights finishes third in Division 1

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal