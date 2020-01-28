The setting changed but the result was the same each time Maria Tully put up a 3-point attempt in the middle of the fourth quarter Thursday night at North Pocono in the 12th annual Pink Game.

Tully made three straight 3-pointers in a span of 1:18 and scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally Abington Heights to the 53-44 victory in the Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game.

The Lady Comets remained within a game of unbeaten Scranton Prep for the Division 1 lead by defeating the Division 2 champions in a game that could be a preview of the District 2 Class 5A championship game at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The teams are currently first and second in the seeding race for the Class 5A tournament.

The fourth-quarter shots from behind the arc by Tully came with Abington Heights facing its last deficit, then to break the game’s last tie and finally to begin opening up the lead.

Tully hit from high on the right side of the arc, from straight on and from the right wing. She scored after getting the ball back on an in-bounds play, on a kickout from the low post and after receiving a pass on a 3-on-2 break. The senior guard converted passes from Clair Marion, Erin Albright and Anna Scoblick. She hit with plenty of time while wide open, by releasing a quick shot with two defenders running at her and by catching a pass on the run and quickly coming to a stop to score in transition.

When each of those shots went in, they combined to send Abington Heights to its victory.

Tully personally created a 9-2 run. She created the sixth and final lead change with 4:04 left, broke the last of the game’s 10 ties, then made the lead, 45-39.

The shooting spree settled a game, which followed ceremonies at North Pocono in which a check for $40,105 was presented to the Foundation for Cancer Care as the result of fundraising efforts led by both teams.

Tully made five 3-pointers in the game, including the opening basket from the top of the key 2:27 in while both teams were still struggling offensively in a quarter that ended in a 7-7 tie. She also hit from the right wing in the last two minutes of the half for a 30-26 lead.

Clair Marion had 10 of her 16 points in the second half.

Erin Albright grabbed 12 rebounds.

North Pocono was led by Carena Colo with 15 points, including two free throws with 4:34 remaining for its final lead before Tully took over. The Lady Trojans also got 10 points each from Alicia Goldenzeil and Jenna Beach.

Abington Heights 71

Delaware Valley 27

Rachel McDonald scored 18 points Monday on six 3-pointers, including five during the third quarter in which she led Abington Heights to 28 points for a 63-23 lead.

Clair Marion had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Erin Albright grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Marion had 10 of her points in the first quarter when the Lady Comets took an 18-5 lead.

Lauren Lombardo had nine of her 11 points in the second quarter to build the halftime lead to 35-13.

Lombardo and Allison Dammer, who added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, were part of a productive effort by the Abington Heights bench.

Following the Division 1-2 crossover win, the Lady Comets are 8-1 in the league and 15-3 overall with four regular-season games remaining.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal