Binghamton University’s George Tinsley followed up his America East Conference men’s basketball Rookie of the Week Award Jan. 27 by reaching a new scoring high in his only game since becoming the first player to receive that award three times this season.

Tinsley continued his recent torrid shooting by making six of his first seven 3-point attempts on the way to a 25-point effort in a 73-57 loss at Hartford University Jan. 29.

The Abington Heights graduate brought the Bearcats within 46-42 on a 3-pointer with 9:27 left, but Hartford scored the next 10 points, then went 11-for-12 from the line in the final 2:42.

“Obviously, George had a helluva game, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” Binghamton University coach Tommy Dempsey said.

Tinsley played all 40 minutes for the ninth time this season. He ranks fifth nationally in minutes played per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward has scored 52 points in his last three games, shooting a combined 9-for-16 (56.3 percent) on 3-pointers in that stretch and making all 10 of his shots inside the arc for 19-for-26 total (73.1 percent).

Binghamton is 2-6 in the conference and 8-13 overall going into Wednesday’s game at the University of Albany. The Bearcats are home Saturday at 2 p.m. against Maine.

In his most recent award week, Tinsley was 11-for-14 with 27 points and 13 rebounds when the Bearcats split two games. He has received one weekly award each in November, December and January.

Tinsley leads the America East with 38.2 points per game, is third in rebounds (7.8) and fifth in blocked shots (1.1). His 11.5 points per game is the third-best total among conference freshmen.

On the professional level, Abington Heights graduate Evan Maxwell was the second-leading scorer for Spisska Nova Ves with 12 points when it opened February with Saturday’s 72-67 victory over MBK Handlova in the Slovakia Extraliga.

Maxwell had 14 points and eight rebounds Jan. 29 in a 93-77 loss to Inter Bratislava.

Staff Reports