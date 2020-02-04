The Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team entered this, the next-to-last week of the regular season, with a one-half game lead in Lackawanna League Division 4.

Both Abington Heights teams started the week one game behind in Lackawanna League Division 1.

All three needed to keep winning to make sure titles will be at stake in the final week.

Lackawanna Trail is home twice, playing Blue Ridge Friday, then Susquehanna Feb. 11.

The Abington Heights boys play West Scranton Friday at Lackawanna College.

Abington Heights hosts West Scranton in a Thursday girls game.

Staff Reports