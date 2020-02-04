Lackawanna Trail carried a 12-match winning streak, winning a Lackawanna League Division 2 title in the process, all the way to the District 2 Class 2A Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament championship match Saturday.

Once there, however, the Lions were unable to complete a comeback and fell, 40-25, to Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Tunkhannock in the final to settle for second place in the district.

Lackawanna Trail reached the final with a pair of home-mat wins Jan. 29 in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Abington Heights went 1-2 in the tournament to finish in a fifth-place tie in the eight-team field in Class 3A.

Tunkhannock 40

Lackawanna Trail 25

The Lions won four straight bouts and five out of six to cut an early 23-0 deficit to 23-22 and 28-25.

Following a forfeit for a nine-point lead, Tunkhannock closed out the win with a one-point decision, then produced the final margin with a two-pointer.

Tunkhannock won the first five bouts, at the four heaviest weights, then 106 pounds, to start the final.

Deegan Ross needed just 17 seconds to get the Lackawanna Trail comeback started with a pin at 113 and Ethan Lee followed with a win in 1:01 at 120.

Robbie Schneider made it three straight pins with a victory in the second period at 126 and Michael Bluhm followed with a major decision by shutout at 132 to cut the deficit to one point.

Seth Ross produced the last points for the Lions (16-3) with a decision at 145.

“Lackawanna Trail is a good, young team that’s going to be going states for the next three, four years,” Tunkhannock coach Gary Siegel, whose team moves back up to Class 3A for the next two seasons, told the Times Leader.

West Scranton 52

Abington Heights 24

West Scranton ended the tournament for Abington Heights in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning at Pittston Area.

The Comets (13-7) got pins from Ty Wilmot (138), Tomas Delosrios (170), Tre Kerrigan (195) and Gavin Drake (285).

Lackawanna Trail 64

Western Wayne 12

Robbie Schneider, Michael Bluhm and Dalton Klinges had consecutive first-period pins from 126 through 138 in the second, third and fourth bouts of the match to get Lackawanna Trail started toward its semifinal rout.

Mason Zajac (170), Mark Dunckle (195), Max Bluhm (106) and Deegan Ross (113) all added first-period pins. Deegan Ross won in eight seconds.

Jonah Houser won by injury default at 182.

Seth Ross won a major decision at 145. Ethan Lee, at 120, and Tyler Rozanski, at 160, also won decisions.

Lackawanna Trail 58

Lake-Lehman 18

Ethan Lee (120), Jonah Houser (182) and Max Bluhm (106) won by first-period pin when Lackawanna Trail began its tournament with a quarterfinal win over Lake-Lehman.

Robbie Schneider and Michael Bluhm also had pins at 126 and 132.

Deegan Ross won by major decision, falling one point short of a technical fall at 113.

Abington Heights 42

Pittston Area 35

Abington Heights extended its tournament by beating Pittston Area in the first round of consolations at Delaware Valley Jan. 29, bouncing back from a quarterfinal loss earlier that night.

Cole Kroptavich and Sam Stevens posted pins in under a minute at 120 and 126.

Hutch Lynott (138), Cade Kroptavich (182) and Sam Casimir also won by pin. Luke Sirianni picked up a victory by disqualification at 113.

Wilkes-Barre Area 37

Abington Heights 35

Wilkes-Barre Area won the final three bouts, taking the last two by pin, to rally past Abington Heights in the opener of the Class 3A tournament at Delaware Valley.

Jacob Gilmore, at 160, and Gavin Drake, at 195, had first-period pins for the Comets. Luke Sirianni won by technical fall at 113.

Staff Reports