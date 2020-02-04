Keystone College swept visiting Clarks Summit University in a Jan. 29 Colonial States Athletic Conference basketball doubleheader.

The Giants won the women’s game, 83-79, and the men’s game, 86-59.

Keystone sophomore guard Bella Lamonea was named CSAC Player of the Week Monday after going 20-for-31 with 58 points and 15 rebounds in a pair of wins that helped the Lady Giants (12-0 in the CSAC, 14-5 overall) clinch a conference playoff berth.

Lamonea had 33 points when Keystone won its showdown with second-place Clarks Summit, which came in on a 10-game winning streak, its longest in more than two decades.

Mac Oribello added 20 points for the Lady Giants.

Randie Traxler scored 28 points for Clarks Summit while Elizabeth Singleton had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Tone Cockrell made all 10 of his attempts and Keystone went 23-for-28 from the line in the men’s game.

Cockrell finished with 21 points to lead four players in double figures for the Giants.

Gideon Agdo had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Defenders.

Keystone followed that up with a 96-81 win over Bryn Athyn Saturday to get to the .500 mark in the conference at 5-5.

