SCRANTON – The Abington Heights offense was sputtering Thursday night and it was forced to go long stretches without leading scorer Clair Marion because of foul trouble.

In stepped Rachel McDonald, the team’s other double-figures scorer on the season and its top 3-point shooter.

The junior guard hit three 3-pointers while scoring 12 of her team-high 14 points in the second half to rally Abington Heights past Scranton, 44-35, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball game.

“Clair was in foul trouble,” Lady Comets coach Deanna Klingman said. “She’s our scorer and Rachel stepped up big.

“We said, ‘keep shooting, we’re going to run some plays for you’. She hit some timely, timely shots.”

Abington Heights fell behind 19-14 when it managed just two points in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

McDonald’s 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half forced a 19-19 tie and snapped Abington Heights out of its offensive slump.

Maria Tully followed with her own 3-pointer to put Abington Heights ahead to stay, but the game remained close.

McDonald hit two more 3-pointers 47 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter for leads of 34-25 and 37-27.

“We lost McDonald there for two open 3s and we never really recovered,” Scranton coach P.J. Hughes said.

McDonald finished off her second-half scoring by going 3-for-4 from the line in the last 52 seconds.

With McDonald leading the way, Abington Heights went from missing all six of its 3-point attempts in the first half to shooting 5-for-12 in the second half.

Anna Scoblick had nine points and three steals for Abington Heights. Tully finished with eight points, five steals and three assists.

Erin Albright grabbed 12 rebounds while Marion had seven points and six rebounds.

“They have five or six girls who can score and I thought Scoblick handled the ball very well with the other girls being guarded so hard,” said Hughes, whose team is 5-4 since starting out 0-10.

Colette Mulderig had all but two of Scranton’s 16 second-half points. The 6-foot-3, all-state center finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Abington Heights 46

Valley View 37

Abington Heights again overcame a halftime deficit on the road Monday night while winning another Lackawanna Division 1 game and extending its winning streak to six games.

Rachel McDonald had 10 of her 13 points in the second half, hitting 3-pointers in the third and fourth quarters to finish the game with three.

Maria Tully went 6-for-6 in the line in the second half while scoring nine of her 12 points.

Clair Marion added nine points.

McDonald and Tully each had five points in the 15-5 third quarter that turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 34-25 lead.

Abington Heights is 17-3 overall and appears to be certain of being the top seed in Class 5A when it pursues a fifth straight District 2 title.

McDonald https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_McDonald-2-.jpg McDonald Maria Tully from Abington Heights defends Scranton guard Lanee Olson. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_3770.jpg Maria Tully from Abington Heights defends Scranton guard Lanee Olson. Tom Robinson | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal