Abington Heights allowed just 31.3 points per game while winning three times in four days to improve its Lackawanna League boys basketball record to 8-2 and its overall mark to 13-6 going into this week.

The wins allowed the Comets to take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Valley View.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 41

Scranton 36

Corey Perkins finished with 12 points and Abington Heights held visiting Scranton to one point in the second quarter of the Lackawanna Division 1 victory.

Scranton led 12-8 after one quarter, but Abington Heights moved in front 15-13 at halftime.

Perkins then hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Comets entered the fourth with a 25-22 lead.

Harry Johnson had eight of his 10 points in the second half and Mike Malone led Abington Heights down the stretch, scoring seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Lazdowsky scored 11 points to lead Scranton.

The Comets avenged a 56-43 loss in their league opener.

Lackawanna Trail 57

Forest City 35

Richard Helbing scored 20 points, all in the second and third quarters while Lackawanna Trail was breaking the game open, and the Lions regained a half-game lead in Lackawanna League Division 4.

Helbing had eight points in the second quarter when Lackawanna Trail expanded a 12-9 lead to 31-13. He scored 12 more in the third quarter when the lead ballooned to 49-19.

Josh Rzucidlo added 15 points in the win while Nico Berrios had 10.

Abington Heights 46

Honesdale 34

Abington Heights used an 18-5 third quarter to break a halftime tie on the way to the Division 1-2 crossover victory at home Jan. 29.

Phil Johnson led the Comets with 13 points and Mike Malone added 11.

Honesdale’s Joey Scarfalloto scored 14 points, including the 1,000th of his career.

Abington Heights 55

Delaware Valley 24

Abington Heights hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter, then turned the offense over to Mike Malone in the Jan. 28 Division 1-2 road win.

Malone finished with a team-high 15 points after being scoreless in the first quarter and reaching halftime with just two points.

Abington Heights did all its first-quarter scoring from behind the arc for a 15-7 lead.

Phil Johnson, who finished with 12 points, and Kyle Nealon, who finished with 11, each had a pair of 3-pointers. Corey Perkins had the other on his way to nine points.

Jackson Shafer was the only Warrior to score in the first quarter, had all but two of his team’s first-half points and finished with a game-high 14.

Mountain View 61

Lackawanna Trail 42

Mountain View used a 22-3, third-quarter advantage, which included 11 points by Michael Fanelli, to hand Lackawanna Trail its first league loss and temporarily tie up the top of the Lackawanna Division 4 standings.

Fanelli wound up with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. Hehelped erase a 31-28 halftime deficit and scored 16 of his points in the second half.

Fanelli had 16 of his points in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter when the Eagles outscored the Lions, 22-3.

Mountain View went from trailing by three at halftime to leading, 50-34, going to the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montrose 73

Lackawanna Trail 40

Lackawanna Trail lost on its homecourt Monday to fall to 3-7 in Lackawanna Division 4 and 3-15 overall.

Lackawanna Trail 60

Forest City 27

The improving Lady Lions posted their season-high for points in a game in Thursday’s Lackawanna Division 4 road game, surpassing their total output from the first four games of the season combined.

Amaralis Thiel led the way with 18 points and Megan Gatto added 15.

Gatto scored 10 during a 23-3 second quarter to make it 40-11 at halftime.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comet Classic

Abington Heights finished second out of five teams when it hosted the Comet Classic Friday.

Delaware Valley ran away with the team title with 89 points.

Abington Heights edged Tunkhannock, 29-28, for second place. They were followed by Scranton with 21, Wallenpaupack 16 and Lakeland 3.

Kevin Guditis edged teammate Adam Vale by 17-hundredths of a second and Kenneth Lynch followed them to the finish as Abington Heights swept the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle.

Jarred Ocwieja placed third in the 50 freestyle.

Abington Heights 124

Holy Cross 24

Abington Heights routed Holy Cross Jan. 29 in a Lackawanna League meet.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Comet Classic

Abby Brock won the 200-yard freestyle, adding second-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle and was on a fourth-place relay team when Abington Heights hosted the Saturday invitational.

Delaware Valley beat out Tunkhannock, 95-52, for the team title.

Abington Heights was third with 22 points, followed by Wallenpaupack with 15 and Scranton with 2.

Abington Heights 124

Holy Cross 44

Abington Heights won easily in the Jan. 29 Lackawanna League meet.

Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins (No. 12) goes up for a shot during Friday’s game against Scranton. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ020520AHBBALL1.jpg Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins (No. 12) goes up for a shot during Friday’s game against Scranton. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Harry Johnson goes up for a shot while Scranton’s Kevin Lazdowsky (No. 21) defends him during Friday’s game. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ020520AHBBALL2.jpg Abington Heights’ Harry Johnson goes up for a shot while Scranton’s Kevin Lazdowsky (No. 21) defends him during Friday’s game. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins (No. 12) goes up for a shot during Friday’s game against Scranton. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ020520AHBBALL3.jpg Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins (No. 12) goes up for a shot during Friday’s game against Scranton. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal