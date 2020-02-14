Charles Kutz, of North Abington Township, a senior member of the Wyoming Seminary Blue Knights varsity baseball team, will continue his academic and athletic career at Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vt., an NCAA Div. III program, in fall, 2020. The Middlebury Panthers compete in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Seen during Kutz’ announcement are, from left, seated, John Kutz, father; Charles Kutz, athlete; and Anne Kutz, mother. Standing, Joe Phillips, Sem head baseball coach; Karen Klassner, Sem director of athletics; and James Anderson, Sem associate director of athletics.

