George Tinsley ran his streak of consecutive games scoring in double figures to six, but the Binghamton University men’s basketball losing streak reached seven games with two more America East Conference losses last week.

Tinsley had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots Feb. 12 when Stony Brook defeated Binghamton, 75-70. He had 10 points, seven rebounds and a block Saturday in a 76-48 loss at Vermont.

The 6-foot-6 freshman forward from Abington Heights is averaging 14.6 points over the seven-game streak. On the season, he is averaging 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Bearcats are 2-10 in the America East and 8-17 overall.

Staff Reports