District 2 individual championships will be decided in wrestling and diving while basketball teams are trying to land title game shots at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in early-round games this week.

The basketball tournaments were scheduled to get underway Tuesday with the Abington Heights boys in action in Class 5A and the Lackawanna Trail girls playing in Class 2A in the quarterfinal round.

Lackawanna Trail will try to shake off the effects of ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak when the Lions open up Class 2A boys play Wednesday night with a 6:30 game against Lackawanna League Division 4 rival Susquehanna at Scranton Prep.

Susquehanna knocked Lackawanna Trail out of first place in the final divisional game, costing the Lions a chance to play for a Lackawanna Division 4 championship in a playoff.

The Sabers are the seventh seed at 8-14. The Lions are seeded second with a 13-9 record.

If Lackawanna Trail can uphold its seed and get to the district final, it will make its first appearance at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Lackawanna Trail-Susquehanna winner will play the Northwest-Mountain View winner in Saturday’s semifinals.

Abington Heights needed to beat North Pocono Tuesday to reach a Friday Class 5A boys semifinal against the West Scranton-Dallas winner.

Friday’s schedule also includes a Class 2A girls semifinal between the Northwest-Lackawanna Trail winner and the Holy Cross-Blue Ridge winner.

Abington Heights earned a bye as the top seed in Class 5A girls. The Lady Comets (18-4) meet the Pittston Area-Wyoming Valley West winner Saturday.

In wrestling, District 2 will conduct its Class 3A and Class 2A Individual Championships simultaneously at Hazleton Area Friday at Saturday.

Abington Heights competes in Class 3A and Lackawanna Trail is Class 2A where it could contend for the team title.

Michael Bluhm from Lackawanna Trail is a returning district champion.

In swimming, the diving portion of the District 2 Swimming Championships takes place Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre. Class 2A starts at 3 p.m.

Class 3A is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m., but the schedule could be altered, depending on total number of entries. Abington Heights competes in Class 3A, which is a subregional, including Williamsport from District 4.

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal