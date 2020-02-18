CLARKS SUMMIT – Abington Heights gets most of its boys basketball wins by limiting the points an opponent scores.

Thursday night, the Comets won their latest championship by outscoring Scranton Prep, the team that created their biggest obstacle in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League.

Abington Heights picked the perfect time for its highest-scoring game of the season, overcoming turnovers with a high shooting percentage on the way to a 69-62, home-court victory for its third straight division championship.

The only other time the Comets had allowed 60 points all season was in a brutal 60-33 loss to third-place Valley View. They bounced back from that game to finish the regular season with seven straight victories, giving them 12 in the last 13 games after starting 4-5.

Scranton Prep entered the game looking to force a tie at the top of the standings and a playoff for the division championship.

When the Comets ran off the first six points, including consecutive Phil Johnson baskets, they were never even able to tie the game again.

Corey Perkins hit two early 3-pointers to get Abington Heights moving. When he hit another 44 seconds into the third quarter, the Comets had already exceeded their season scoring average while taking a 47-29 lead.

“It felt like this game was fast even when they didn’t press us,” said Perkins, who led the win with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.

Abington Heights reached its season scoring high with nearly five minutes left, then held on.

The faster pace, at times, caused some issues for the Comets, who turned the ball over 20 times, including 13 in the first half.

But they also used that style to score, passing the ball effectively for easy baskets and open 3-pointers. They made five of seven 3-point attempts (71.4) for the game and shot 65.5 percent from the floor (19-for-29) while taking a 42-29 halftime lead.

“That’s not really our game, but that’s the way they play and we adapted to it,” said Perkins, who went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and 8-for-12 total from the floor. “At practice all week, we knew they were going to press us eventually.

“Our coaches did a great job preparing us and we did a great job executing.”

The Comets built the lead to 53-31 with 5:29 left in the third quarter with the help of a 13-2 run that included five straight points by Phil Johnson.

“When you have to chance to score layups, you have to take it,” Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi said. “Unfortunately, in the second half, we didn’t always get the chance because we kept throwing the ball away.”

With the help of those miscues, Scranton Prep managed to make things interesting.

Rhys Merritt followed up a Brady Stallman three-point play with a three-point play and 3-point basket for nine quick points to begin a 19-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers got within four points three times in the final 2:15.

“I give them credit,” Bianchi said. “They fought. They had everything to lose.

“We had a little safety net. We had another game if we lost.”

The Comets made sure a playoff was not necessary.

Mike Malone scored while Perkins, twice, and Jacob Anderson each made one of two free throws with the last 37 seconds.

Phil Johnson finished with 15 points by going 6-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the line. Kyle Nealon added 13 points.

Harry Johnson provided seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

Scranton Prep was led by Gavin Bednarz with 20 points and five steals, Merritt with 16 points and Michael Skoff with 13 points.

The final division standings: Abington Heights 11-2, Scranton Prep 9-4, Valley View 8-5, West Scranton 5-8, Scranton 4-9.

Abington Heights students react to a shot made during the school’s basketball game against Scranton Prep on Thursday. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ021920AHBBALL1-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights students react to a shot made during the school’s basketball game against Scranton Prep on Thursday. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Phil Johnson goes up for a shot against Scranton Prep. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ021920AHBBALL2-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Phil Johnson goes up for a shot against Scranton Prep. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Kyle Nealon fights for the ball with Scranton Prep’s Robert Rossi. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ021920AHBBALL3-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Kyle Nealon fights for the ball with Scranton Prep’s Robert Rossi. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins goes up for a shot against Scranton Prep’s Robert Rossi during Thursday’s game. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_AJ021920AHBBALL4-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins goes up for a shot against Scranton Prep’s Robert Rossi during Thursday’s game. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal