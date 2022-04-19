SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The 2022 South Abington paving project was announced during the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting April 11.

Township manager David O’Neill listed the following roads that are planned for repair: Grandview Avenue, Leach Street, Bailey Street, Fox Run Circle, Highland Avenue, Fawn Hill Road, and the 700-800 block of Griffin Pond Road. He said that the cost adds up to $950,000. He mentioned that $450,000 can come from the yearly budget and the remaining $500,00 from the Cares Act funds.

“We have to determine if we’re putting 500 ($500,000) into our budget this year,” he said. “What we need to do is add that to our budget. If it’s (proposal) greater than 10%, we may need to re-advertise the budget.”

O’Neill said that $465,000 was received last June and $465,000 will be coming this June. The supervisors voted to use $500,000 from the Cares Act funds for paving when it becomes available. They also voted to re-advertise the budget if necessary.

In other business:

O’Neill talked about putting a drivable base on the 700-800 block of Griffin Pond Road.

“There’s a number of houses that’s going to be built in St. Gabriel’s subdivision,” he said.

O’Neill explained that the delivery of building materials will beat up any new road. He said that the base costs $247,000, in which he mentioned can be obtained from Cares Act funds.

Secretary Jo Ann Pane listed three proposals for a township building security system from three companies: Vector Security, $21,045 without key fobs; Triguard Security Systems, $16,942 without monthly monitoring and key fobs; Hillman Security, $9,804.90 with monthly monitoring and key fobs. O’Neill said that Cares Act funding will pay for the security system. The supervisors awarded the bid to Hillman Security.

The supervisors are looking into the C2-D2 grant for $539,000 to replace the splash pad at South Abington Park.