DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting April 14, councilman Brian Malamud, in his grants report, announced an upcoming meeting for anyone who wants to get involved with possible renovations of Streamside Park. It will take place on park grounds at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

Also, Malamud said that LSA (local shares agreement) grants for police equipment and a Kabuta tractor have been submitted for final approval.

In his law and legislative report, councilman Len Peters announced an addendum of the Factoryville police contract. He said that the Factoryville Police Department wants to pay for six more hours of patrol time.

“I asked the chief (Chris Tolson), and he’s in favor of it,” he said.

Tolson said that it will possibly start in May. He said that the police department is looking to increase the hours when the semester starts at Keystone College. Council voted to approve the addendum.

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar announced a spring cleanup, which will be 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

She brought up the Book & Bake Sale at the Dalton Community Library later that same day at noon. She also announced the Dalton Dash 5 Miler, which will be at Turnpike Road on Memorial Day (May 30) at 7:20 a.m. She said that anyone can sponsor it. She mentioned there are currently 22 flower baskets purchased to be hung around town on Mother’s Day (May 8).

She also said that the Dalton Community & Commerce Association’s committee completed an initial draft of bylaws. She mentioned there will be one more review before the organization’s meeting in May. In her treasury report, Laura Kinney said that the finance committee set out for bids to purchase a culvert to have on hand. She said that the culvert was delivered by Chapman Supply, who gave the lowest bid. She announced that in the same process, Williams Garden Center delivered mulch for Streamside Park’s playground.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock mentioned that council received an LSA agreement of $37,000 to improve roads at Woodwind Hills. “It was a matter that Council approved back in November of 2020,” he said.

Bolock announced that he and Kinney will get direction from the Commonwealth Finance Committee to see how they will go about this project. Malamud said that Council will be able to put in a request for quotation.

In other business, council voted to approve the use of Streamside Park for the annual Dalton Children’s Fishing Derby on Sunday, May 22.