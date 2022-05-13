🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting May 9, the supervisors talked about Phase 2 of the sanitary sewer replacement project on Edella Road. Township manager David O’Neill said that Attorney Thomas Powell, who reviewed the bid proposal, made a recommendation to him and solicitor Bill Jones. He said that Pact One LLC submitted the low bid and provided the necessary information. Jones mentioned that their bid was $200,000 less than the next higher bid. O’Neill said that the rest ofthe bids ranged from $1.5 million to $2.4 million and Pact One, LLC bid $1.3 million.

“They (Pact One LLC) have all the credentials necessary to meet the bid requirements,” he said.

The supervisors voted to award the project to Pact One LLC in the amount of $1,341,991.

In other business:

O’Neill announced that South Abington police chief Robert Gerrity will be hosting a national police appreciation event on Sunday, May 15. The supervisors voted to approve Resolution 22-08, which approves National Police Week.

The supervisors voted to accept their current insurance company McKee Insurance, which costs $72,469 this year with the PA Heart and Lung Act coverage.

The supervisors voted to hire Elizabeth Padula as full-time police clerk.

The supervisors voted to recess this meeting to Thursday, May 19, at noon. He said that bids for the South Abington paving project will be sent on May 16.