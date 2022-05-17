🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting May 12, councilman Len Peters, in his law and legislative report, read Resolution 2022-09, which authorizes Dalton to execute and file an application with Lackawanna County for a reinvestment grant to assist in financing the second annual downtown Dalton flower basket campaign in the amount of $5,000. Council president Bill Brandt, in his president’s report, thanked everybody who donated for the hanging baskets around town.

“We had a lot of good comments about it,” he said.

Brandt said that the planning commission had a successful cleanup on Saturday, May 7. In her treasurer’s report, Laura Kinney mentioned that Lackawanna County is placing mosquito traps around Dalton. Also, Kinney said that the Lackawanna County Association of Boroughs will meeting on Thursday, May 19.

In his public works report, Brandt said that mulch for Streamside Park’s playground has been delivered on Monday, May 9.

“It’s just about finished down there,” he said. “It’s going to look really great.”

In his grants report, councilman Brian Malamud said that Girl Scout Troop 50075 will soon start a flower bed project. He also said that the engineering company McLane Associates met with Dalton residents at Streamside Park to discuss results of a survey about what features and improvements to add to the park.

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar said that the final draft of the Dalton Community & Commerce Association’s bylaws will be voted during the council meeting in June. She also announced an upcoming meeting with PennDot about the renovation of the bridge above Main Street on Friday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the bridge. She brought up the Dalton Dash, which will be at Platt Park on Monday, May 30, at 7:30 a.m. Packet pickup is at 6:30 a.m. She said that local businesses can sponsor the race at $50 and can have their logo printed on the race’s T-shirt.

In his public relations report, councilman Albert Propst said that he will update permit fees on Dalton’s website, www.daltonboro.com. He also expressed gratitude for the flowers displayed on hanging baskets around downtown.

“I think it has a bigger impact than maybe what we realize as council on the town’s self interest,” he said.

Propst then talked about renovations of the downtown clock. He said that it has a new computer and motor but needs wire rerouting.

In his finance report, mayor Aaron Holzman mentioned that the finance committee decided that a quarter of the COVID relief fund will go to the current employees of the police department and the DPW (Department of Public Works). He also announced that the committee signed a new school resource officer with the Lackawanna Trail school district for next year. In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock said that the borough has to remediate a stormwater pipe, which intersect the Weeks property on Main Street.