CLARKS SUMMIT — When Gino LaRusso died by suicide in 2018, his sister, Katrina, knew that he would want her to help others struggling with depression.

After his suicide, Katrina came across a video that her brother had made in 2013 emphasizing how important it was to address bullying and suicide awareness in schools.

That was all Katrina needed to move forward with raising money to do just that.

With a motto of “smile, wave, don’t give up,” Katrina formed a nonprofit entitled Gino LaRusso Foundation for Suicide Awareness.

In 2019, the nonprofit held a fundraiser which raised $2,600 to be donated to Lackawanna College for a suicide awareness program, that provided training and information for staff and students.

It also informed students of suicide prevention resources available to them.

This year Katrina, and many other supporters of the organization, are again raising money for suicide awareness, at an event to be held at the VFW from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 4.

For $15, participants can enjoy refreshments, music, a bounce house and other activities.

Most of all, they can come together as a community to remember Gino and support those going through similar struggles, as well as their families, Katrina said.

Joy and sadness

Katrina looks back on her brother’s life with both joy and sadness.

She points out that in spite of numerous challenges, he worked to make his life better and establish positive relationships.

He was an avid Eagles football fan.

One of the things of which he was most proud was studying culinary arts at Lackawanna College.

Now, following a pandemic which has shaken many students emotionally and socially, it is even more important to equip students to deal with depression and to reduce bullying, she said.

She is looking forward to an outpouring of support for the event, which will be both fun and informative, she said.

For tickets or more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at shorturl.at/mKNPX