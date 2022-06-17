🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Clarks Summit Council meeting June 1, council voted to appoint Frank Besten as the new council member. He will fill the seat of former member Harry Kelly, who was recently appointed mayor of Clarks Summit. During the bids and quotations report, council voted to authorize the bid for the 2022 paving project to Pennsy Supply in the amount of $288,950.

Also, council voted to authorize the bid from James Waters for a 1995 lawn mower in the amount of $650. Council then voted to sell a 2002 Sterling to Kenneth Sellers for $21,100.

In other business, solicitor Mariclaire Hayes mentioned that council discussed the burn ordinance regarding the parameters such as types of fire pits to regulate. Councilman Bob Sheils said that it was suggested during the work session to have a time limit with the larger fire pits.

“I don’t think we want to exclude the permits, but maybe add some restriction on it,” he said.

Council president Gerrie Carey decided to vote on it during the next council meeting.

In other business, council voted to:

• Grant Hayes authority to draft an ordinance for no parking on both sides of Thurston Street

• Approve the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) agreement.

• Hire Frank Ciannella as part-time police officer.