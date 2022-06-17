🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting June 9, Janet Geeza and Celeste Cali, retired educators of Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center, proposed monthly programs at Dalton Streamside Park called Nature and Nurture Network.

Geeza said that they cleaned up the Delaney Sandercock Memorial Garden on Memorial Day as part of this program.

“We are very passionate about getting kids and families involved in the outside,” she said.

Cali proposed a story stroll, which took place that Saturday. She explained a story about a turtle with a garden growing on his back. She mentioned that children can plant wildflowers on the memorial garden and use the pavilion for arts and crafts.

“Our purpose is to really get families into the park, get kids outside, and find some interesting things to do,” she said. Cali brought up a permanent installation of story time at Streamside Park. She said that a grant will be needed for it. She announced plans for an event called Sit Space, in which people can observe nature and record it in a journal. This gathering is set for Saturday, July 23. Geeza proposed having a reference library with books about nature. She also announced a game day, where people can bring a card game or board game to the park, on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“We’re hoping to get a network of people together that want to grow ideas,” she said. Council president Bill Brandt expressed his support for their proposals. “That’s great that these things are starting to happen,” he said.

Council voted to waive the fee for the Nature and Nurture Network.

In her treasury report, Laura Kinney proposed getting better quality American flags on Main Street as well as a larger American flag and a Pennsylvania state flag for Veterans Park. She also mentioned options for a solar light fixture at Streamside park. She said that she and someone from DPW were leaning towards getting a disk that can mount on top.

“It would be a short-term solution and accessible to sun during the entire day,” she said.

Council voted to approve the upgrades of the flags and a solar light fixture.

Also, Kinney announced that the Girl Scouts from Troop 50075 sent a thank-you card for supporting their plan to install a garden at Platt Park. She said that council ordered a weather-resistant rock to place in the garden. She also said that the Rotary Club of the Abingtons requested a donation for this year’s fireworks display on Friday, July 1. Council voted to approve a $200 donation to the club.

In his grants report, councilman Brian Malamud said that he and Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak submitted the reinvestment grant. He said that council was approved for the full $5,000 to reinvest in the hanging flower basket project. In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar said that the Dalton Community and Commerce Association is getting ready to approve their bylaws. She said that the board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the municipal building.

“It’s an exciting time because there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” she said. Also, Bonczar said that the planning commission met with PennDot about the bridge over Main Street. She mentioned that the project to renovate the bridge has been approved.

“The underside of the bridge will be rehabbed as well as the railing painted,” she said.

Bonczar mentioned that council should decide on the railing’s color. Brandt suggested to let the Dalton Community and Commerce Association make the decision. Also, Bonczar reminded council of the upcoming ceremony honoring Revolutionary War veteran Jonathan Dean at the Shoemaker Cemetery on Saturday, July 23.

In his mayor’s report, Aaron Holzman said that the Anthracite Bicycle Coalition in conjunction with McGrath’s Pub & Eatery will be having an event called Bike Ride & Fun Walk for St. Joseph’s Center on Tuesday, June 28.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock announced that the design for the water facility on 318 Main St. is nearly finalized.