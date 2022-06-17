SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting June 13, township manager David O’Neill announced that five bids were received for the 2022 municipal paving project for the following roads: Highland Avenue, Fawn Hill Road, Leach Street, the 700-800 block of Griffin Pond Road, and Fox Run Circle.

He said that the lowest bid is from Wayco at $899,970.78. He announced two bid alternatives — one for Holgate Street. He said that when the supervisors first looked at the numbers, they were looking at about $950,000.

“If we add in alternative one, Holgate Street, it would make the Wayco bid approximately $966,000, which would be $16,000 over what I hoped for,” he said.

O’Neill said that the supervisors use underdrainage and stone, which is not typically used on every street but is used for emergencies. He requested a motion to approve the alternate bid with Holgate Street at $966,000. He said that the second alternative would be for Johns Street but would cost an extra $47,000. He suggested for the second alternative to be used next year.

The supervisors voted to approve Wayco’s bid with the first alternate at $966,000.

In other business, O’Neill said that he received three bids for a drainage project on White Birch Road. He said that the lowest bid was from Sikora Brothers at $53,505. He mentioned that it will be paved by the CARES funding. The supervisors voted to approve Sikora Brothers’ bid at $53,505.

In other business, O’Neill said that Richard Florey, land developer of the Preserve at Gravel Pond, met all of the conditions for final approval of Phase 2b. The supervisors voted to authorize it. Also, the supervisors agreed to donate $1,000 to the Rotary of the Abingtons for the upcoming fireworks display on Friday, July 1.

In other business, O’Neill mentioned that South Abington residents Richard and Jacqueline Lopez, of 104 Rock Ridge Drive, appealed their taxes. He said that the valuation and improvements for the land add up to $68,000. The supervisors voted to execute the stipulation. Then, they voted to acknowledge the property assessment from Valmet Tax Assessment. Solicitor Bill Jones said that the assessment is $337,768 to $100,000 for the land and $237,768 for the improvements. In other business, the supervisors voted to

• Hire Joseph Krott as a seasonal employee

• Hire Zoe Campesi and Miguel Alvarez as part-time employees

• Appoint Richard Lenahan as South Abington Township liaison of the Abington Coalition of Governments

• Approve the Lackawanna County Community Reinvestment Grant