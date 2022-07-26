🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting July 14, Laura Kinney in her secretary report announced that she received a request from the Girls Scouts of Troop 50075 about arranging the dedication of the garden they put together at Platt Park. She said that they want to have the ceremony before the council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6:45 p.m.

Also, Kinney mentioned that she created a Municibid account. She said that it gives council the ability to purchase from other municipalities by an auction system and to sell property as well.

“I know that there are police vehicles for DPW equipment,” she said. “We can now list them online in order to get rid of them.”

Kinney said that she received an estimate from WaterBoy Plumbing and Well Service for a plumbing issue in the municipal building’s basement. She mentioned that the main pipe from the street has been leaking for quite some time, and there are no spigots outside the building.

“DPW (Department of Public Works) wanted to have a spigot put in towards the front and towards the back of the building,” she said.

Also, Kinney announced that she received the flags for Veterans Park and the solar light fixtures for Streamside Park. She mentioned that Council received a liquid fuels audit.

“That went through with no issues,” she said. In her zoning/planning report, Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar thanked Council for choosing the color (teal) of the Main Street Bridge.

In her public relations report, Kinney announced that Holly Gilpin of the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium wanted to start the Crop Walk on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.

In other business, solicitor Frank Bolock explained that the borough engineer John Seamans and the property owner of the water facility on 318 Main St. recently had a meeting. He said that the engineer surveyed the property lines while the owner agreed with Seamans’ assessment.

“It’s at the part where the borough has to come up with a design of a stormwater facility,” he said.