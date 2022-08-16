DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting Aug. 11, Corey Harrington, junior alliance cheerleader of the Lackawanna Trail school district, proposed to council a fundraising event for the Lackawanna Trail Lions.

She said that she plans to show the movie “Little Giants” at Streamside Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, and that Trail’s cheerleaders will sell popcorn and water at the event.

In her secretary report, Laura Kinney mentioned that the bids for the repairs needed for the municipal building were $300 less than the approved rate.

In his public works report, council president Bill Brandt suggested to use an LSA grant for a pickup truck for DPW (Department of Public Works). Also, Brandt said that he will try to obtain a grant for the Dalton Police Department.

“We need to keep our equipment up,” he said.

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar mentioned that the planning commission is planning to develop an enhanced memorial park.

“The planning commission is going to work on that showing all the information with council when that evolves,” she said.

Also, Bonczar said that planning commission member Bill Guest finished writing about the history of Dalton. She said that the history of Dalton will be in Dalton’s website (www.dalton.boro.com) after review. She then mentioned that the Dalton Community & Commerce Association asked to see either Platt Park or Streamside Park for a concert from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

In her communications report, Kinney announced that the Wyoming County Council of Republican Women asked her to present a recognition award to the Dalton Police Department at the Wyoming County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock recalled a litigation regarding a stormwater problem at the former Weeks property. He said that PennDot and Dalton borough were defendants in the lawsuit.

“The borough actually owns a three-foot strip of land that runs along the property of the Weeks property, to which there was a pipe and ditch that was not functioning,” he said. “And that contributed to the water damage.”

Bolock said that borough engineer John Seamans was in the process of designing a stormwater facility. He said that he will communicate with the property owner.