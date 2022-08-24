CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Council meeting Aug. 17, Leah Rosenkrans, partner with Murphy Dougherty & Company, presented a review of the 2021 Borough Audit.

Showing the balance sheet of the governmental funds, she announced the general fund to be $443,542, which is an increase of about $154,000 from last year. She said that the revenue of the general fund was approximately $781,000, and the expenditures were $626,000.

“You did budget to decrease the fund balance by approximately $25,000,” she said. “But you were able to increase it by $154,000. So overall, the budget was favorable by approximately $180,000.”

Rosenkrans mentioned that the categories, which are favorable, are the land income tax, real estate transfer tax, and the grant revenue. She said that the liquid fuels fund balance as of Dec. 31, 2021, was approximately $122,000, which was an increase of $46,000 from last year. She said that the capital projects fund was $96,000, which was a decrease of $10,000 from the previous year. She explained that it had a small payment of a tractor, which council purchased. She then announced the net position of the sewer fund was approximately $930,000, which is an increase of $108,000 from the year before. She said that the revenues of the sewer fund were approximately $437,000 and the expenditures, $329,000.

“You’re in great fiscal condition,” Rosenkrans told council. “You keep the expenditures down. It’s very impressive.”

Council voted to accept the 2021 Borough Audit.

In his financial report, councilman Dave Rinaldi reported the following balances as of July 31, 2022: general fund checking account, $640,480.84; capital fund, $126,466.86; sewer fund checking account, $484,3395.74; state funds account, $168,471.67. He announced that the current assets as of July 31, 2022 totaled $1,681,559.15. Council voted to approve the financial report and pay the bills.

In other business, council voted to hire Joseph Santagato as DPW (Department of Public Works) laborer at $18.50 an hour retroactive to Aug. 15, 2022. As a result of a delay of video and audio equipment, council voted to terminate the contract with Nexline Communications and award the contract to JP Lilley & Son Inc. in the amount of $8,397 per proposal dated Jan. 7, 2022.

In other business, council voted to approve Resolution No. 3 of 2022 regarding condemnation of SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) for regarding human rights in the United States. Also, Rinaldi mentioned that he asked DECD (Department of Community & Economic Development) to change the use of a $75,000 LSAT grant from a backhoe to a skid steer. He said that the change was approved, and council received four proposals for a skid steer. He said that the extended warranty for the Bobcat S76T4 from Bartron Supply would be $69,689.50. Council voted to purchase the Bobcat S76T4.

In other business, council voted to purchase 6,480 leaf bags for $4,633.20 from Pabco Industries. Also, council voted to accept a proposal from Buranich Excavating to repair a catch basin on Rabbit Run in the amount of $6,400.