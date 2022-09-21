DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting Sept. 8, council voted to accept Brendan S. Dwyer as council member to fill the vacancy of former councilman Albert Propst. Dwyer was sworn in by Mayor Aaron Holzman.

In her secretary’s report, Laura Kinney said Lackawanna County at some point will reassess the borough of Dalton. She mentioned that the county suggests sending a mailer to all residents. She then said that the tax collection committee is in agreement with Berkheimer to collect local tax. She said that Dalton’s portion adds up to $49. Kinney also announced an increase in postage by five to seven percent.

In his public works report, council president Bill Brandt discussed plans to rebuild the leaf vacuum. He said that a clutch unit, which costs $3,200, will be delivered soon from Wisconsin. In his grants report, councilman Brian Malamud listed applied grants. He said that the sewer authority applied for waste water improvement project in 2018 for $212,426. He said that they were granted $176,171.

“Since 2018, they (sewer authority) have not used any of that,” he said. “The deadline was extended from March of ’19 to June of next year.”

Malamud also announced that the sewer authority applied for a generator building for $118,750.

“They received a full grant,” he said. “They used nothing. That expires in June 2024.”

Malamud said that the sewer authority applied for a jet machine in the amount of $94,450 but was granted $89,450. He said that they haven’t used any of that either. He mentioned that this grant expires in June 2025. He then said that the sewer authority applied for a plow truck in the amount of $58,671.

“That’s pending approval,” he said. Malamud explained that the sewer authority applied for a total of $489,297. He said that they were granted $443,544. He mentioned that the Dalton Fire Company applied for a roof and solar panels in the amount of $93,165. He said that it was amended and they were granted $62,705.

“That grant is still open,” he said. Malamud announced the remaining bids: multi-purpose tractor, $33,647; backhoe, $112,547; 2022 Ford Interceptor, $43,344; body cameras and car cameras, $38,427; Woodwind Hills road project, $38,000; Ford F-150 truck, $58,526. He said that the total number of grants add up to $930,000.

“We’ve been aggressively looking at opportunities out there to help is obtain funds,” said Brandt. “It’s a great thing because we’re helping the community.”

Councilwoman Lori Swanchak announced a proposal to give council a three-month window for someone interested in applying for a grant on their behalf. “The grant should be completed as well as the awards amount requested,” she said. “It should be presented to council.”

In other business, former councilman Marty Fotta announced that McLane Associates proposed two conceptual plans for Streamside Park. He said that one was approved by the park committee. He mentioned that this plan moves the tennis courts up to what is now the upper parking lot, and the newer parking lot down where the tennis courts currently stand in order to ease traffic flow. “That roadway that exists would become part of the Countryside Conservancy Trail,” he said. “What we’re looking for as a committee right now is just approval from the borough council to move forward with grants seeking for this project.” Brandt replied,” We need to put these structures together, and we need to be more business-like with this, but we don’t want to lose opportunities if it’s not going to confide with these large grants. So the grant committee will have some type of management or leeway on how they handle it.”

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar read a letter from Bill Guest, secretary of Dalton Planning Commission, informing Brandt that on Monday, Aug. 22, all members of the planning commission approved and forwarded a request from Attorney Wayne Morgan to consolidate the lot on Huntington Woods. She said that Morgan submitted a plot plan for consolidation. She said that zoning officer Rich Sopko assured that he had no objection of extending the approval.

“Mr. Morgan intends to eventually construct what he calls a ‘shed,’ actually a garage, on the lot pendant to the lot that contains his house,” she said. “Mr. Morgan was advised to check on and comply with the borough’s requirements.”

Council voted to approve the lot consolidation.

Also, Bonczar announced that the next Dalton Community & Commerce Association meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 20. She announced the future dates for the Nature & Nurture program: Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10. She then announced that a history of Dalton written by Guest is ready for review. She also said that a final review of the SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Associtaion) agreement will be announced during the council meeting in October. She said that the Scranton representatives committed to a final deadline of Dec. 31, 2022. She said that the Dunmore representatives submitted their amendments; however, they didn’t vote because they wanted to wait until the approval of Scranton. In his law and legislative report, councilman Len Peters read Resolution 13 of 2022, which authorizes Dalton Council to execute and file an application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a local share grant to acquire a 2022-23 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4×4 regular cab, eight-foot box with plow in the amount of $58,526 for Department of Public Works. Council voted to approve the resolution.

Peters then read Resolution 14 of 2022, which authorizes Dalton Council to file an application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a local share grant to acquire a police vehicle in the amount of $61,650 for the Dalton Police Department.

Council voted to approve the resolution.