Family of four loses three pets in Pittston blaze

PITTSTON — A family of four lost a cat and two ferrets during a blaze at their South Main Street home on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittston City Fire Chief Jim Rooney said calls came in at approximately 2:43 p.m., with units from Pittston City, Pittston Township, Jenkins Township, Hughestown, Avoca, and West Pittston responding.

“They made entry and they found heavy fire,” he said. “(Firefighters) made entry and extinguished the fire.”

Rooney said the damage was contained to the front of the house, and said the home was “probably” salvageable.

He also noted that no family members were home at the time of the blaze, and that there is no indication as of right now to what caused it.

“It does not look suspicious at this time,” he said.

